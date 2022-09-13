 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lakeview Cabin 2 update for 13 September 2022

Classic Hypno Moment

Share · View all patches · Build 9505029 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Yeah I screwed up a lot with the last patch. Some still might linger, but hopefully it is mostly okay again. Just let me know of any problems you encounter! DON'T KILL ME! I LOVE YOU!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1291791
  • Loading history…
Depot 1291792
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link