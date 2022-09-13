 Skip to content

Golfie update for 13 September 2022

Golfie 0.1.2.14 - 2 New Challenges + Even More Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9505021 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New version out, including 2 additional challenges. We also fixed some bugs, such as challenge information not popping up for locked challenges, as well as an issue where it was possible to end the turn while in object placement mode!

