Blanc update for 14 February 2023

Blanc is available now!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We are beyond excited to finally share Blanc with you!

It is with intense emotion that we release Blanc today, the first game created by us here at Casus Ludi and our extended teams. We hope you enjoy it!

Blanc is a game that has been designed to create moments of mutual aid and empathy. We hope that you will create many memories of these moments as you share this experience with your friends, your loved ones, and your families.

We believe that we have succeeded in transmitting all of the emotions we were looking to create through the tale of this improbable but adorable duo, and we hope that when you are done playing, you will agree! Thank you for your support and please enjoy.

-Casus Ludi 🖤🤍

