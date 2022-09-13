September 2022 Game Update

Hello MekaRiders!

Things have been (awkwardly) slow in the game's development as I have many things to do, but here's an update after so long.

Features and Content

Updated the game to now be on Unreal Engine 5

Updated Various UI Elements in the Menus. (Still WIP)

Updated Various Tooltips in the Menus and Buttons (Still WIP)

Updated the VFX and Hitbox of Gerard and AM3's Active Ability: Spider's Bite.

Balance

Sed and SAIRO's Active Ability Shadow Seeker/Laser Shadow now travels along a given path for Seven (7) seconds before dissipating.

Gerard and AM3's Active Ability Spider's Bite will now dissipate after traveling for seven and a half (7.5) seconds.

That's it for this update. Relatively small as I get back into it and push new updates, but this should change the fundamentals and help get rid of that annoying error. If you find anything bad, let me know.

Cheers,

Austin James