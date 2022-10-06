Beat Saber v1.25.0 With Lizzo Music Pack Released

Hey players!
Lizzo joins Beat Saber! The Lizzo Music Pack comes with 9 hit songs from the award-winning artist, brand new environment and editor updates. The music pack is now available for purchase as additional content to the game.
Song list:
- 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)
- About Damn Time
- Cuz I Love You
- Everybody's Gay
- Good As Hell
- Juice
- Tempo (feat. Missy Elliot)
- Truth Hurts
- Worship
Release notes:
- Added 3 new and 6 classic hits from Lizzo
- Added new environment
- Fixed storing of custom boost colors in custom color scheme
- Increased duration and strength of chain head and link haptics
- Various bugs and fixes
- New Level Editor changes:
- Added randomization to Event boxes
- Updated waveform to display RMS
- Added arbitrary subdivision (/2, /3, /5, /7, /9, /11)
- Added settings to invert subdivision scrolling
- Lights randomization works in the game with editor support
Changed files in this update