Beat Saber v1.25.0 With Lizzo Music Pack Released

Hey players!

Lizzo joins Beat Saber! The Lizzo Music Pack comes with 9 hit songs from the award-winning artist, brand new environment and editor updates. The music pack is now available for purchase as additional content to the game.

Song list:

2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)

About Damn Time

Cuz I Love You

Everybody's Gay

Good As Hell

Juice

Tempo (feat. Missy Elliot)

Truth Hurts

Worship

Release notes: