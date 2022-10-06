 Skip to content

Beat Saber update for 6 October 2022

Beat Saber v1.25.0 With Lizzo Music Pack Released

Build 9504781

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey players!
Lizzo joins Beat Saber! The Lizzo Music Pack comes with 9 hit songs from the award-winning artist, brand new environment and editor updates. The music pack is now available for purchase as additional content to the game.

Song list:

  • 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)
  • About Damn Time
  • Cuz I Love You
  • Everybody's Gay
  • Good As Hell
  • Juice
  • Tempo (feat. Missy Elliot)
  • Truth Hurts
  • Worship

Release notes:

  • Added 3 new and 6 classic hits from Lizzo
  • Added new environment
  • Fixed storing of custom boost colors in custom color scheme
  • Increased duration and strength of chain head and link haptics
  • Various bugs and fixes
  • New Level Editor changes:
  • Added randomization to Event boxes
  • Updated waveform to display RMS
  • Added arbitrary subdivision (/2, /3, /5, /7, /9, /11)
  • Added settings to invert subdivision scrolling
  • Lights randomization works in the game with editor support

Changed files in this update

