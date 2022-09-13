Patch Notes for 1.0.73b

Overview
Minor hotfixes to previous overhaul of Spirit Worlds
Fixes:
- Fixed spirit worlds' task trigger locations.
- Weakened Bassi location's air vortexes so you cannot skip a segment.
