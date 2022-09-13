 Skip to content

Skábma™ - Snowfall update for 13 September 2022

Patch Notes for 1.0.73b

Share · View all patches · Build 9504727 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Overview

Minor hotfixes to previous overhaul of Spirit Worlds

Fixes:

  • Fixed spirit worlds' task trigger locations.
  • Weakened Bassi location's air vortexes so you cannot skip a segment.

