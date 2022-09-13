 Skip to content

Cronous Online update for 13 September 2022

Cronous Global - Emergency Maintenace

Greetings Cronous Community!

We would like to announce that there will be Emergency Maintenance today September 13, 2022
5:00 am EST in all servers.
Details of it will be posted after the Maintenance.
Thank you

The Cronous Team

