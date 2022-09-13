 Skip to content

Hundred Days update for 13 September 2022

September is here with a BIG update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Fellow winemakers!
It's a long time we haven't updated the game, but we needed some time off to cure our vines and be sure to be ready for the harvest...

SPOILER: The Barbera harvest 2022 is going super!

To celebrate our come back updates we wanna start with a super important game changer... We are opening the Steam Workshop for Hundred Days - Winemaking Simulator!

STEAM WORKSHOP

Now you can share and play with custom grapes directly from Steam Workshop!

Once you subscribe to a custom made grape you will find it here, in the endless mode selection "WORKSHOP" tab:

If you want upload a custom made grape to the workshop instead, you need to make your grape in the Grape Lab free DLC and then upload it by clicking the following button:

I hope you like this is new feature, on top of that there is some other changes, here the full list:

  • ADDED WorkShop integration [Steam only]
  • ADDED “easy” seed ( courtesy of AnimeDev from Discord server)
  • FIX Major bug fix on save file problems
  • FIX it’s not possible to buy land before you receive the second letter in story mode
  • FIX Missing label fix
  • FIX Major and minor bug fix

We have also received a lot of request to help translate the game in other languages, we have open a Crowd Sourced localization project in Crowdin:
https://crowdin.com/project/hundred-days-winemaking-simula

Reach out in case you are interested :)

That's All for this week update, remember if you like wine talks join our Discord Server:

https://discord.com/invite/jr3DwU3

As alway stay awesome

Changed files in this update

Hundred Days Content Depot 1042381
