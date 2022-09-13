September is here with a BIG update

Hello Fellow winemakers!

It's a long time we haven't updated the game, but we needed some time off to cure our vines and be sure to be ready for the harvest...

SPOILER: The Barbera harvest 2022 is going super!

To celebrate our come back updates we wanna start with a super important game changer... We are opening the Steam Workshop for Hundred Days - Winemaking Simulator!

STEAM WORKSHOP

Now you can share and play with custom grapes directly from Steam Workshop!

Once you subscribe to a custom made grape you will find it here, in the endless mode selection "WORKSHOP" tab:

If you want upload a custom made grape to the workshop instead, you need to make your grape in the Grape Lab free DLC and then upload it by clicking the following button:

I hope you like this is new feature, on top of that there is some other changes, here the full list:

ADDED WorkShop integration [Steam only]

ADDED “easy” seed ( courtesy of AnimeDev from Discord server)

FIX Major bug fix on save file problems

FIX it’s not possible to buy land before you receive the second letter in story mode

FIX Missing label fix

FIX Major and minor bug fix

We have also received a lot of request to help translate the game in other languages, we have open a Crowd Sourced localization project in Crowdin:

https://crowdin.com/project/hundred-days-winemaking-simula

Reach out in case you are interested :)

That's All for this week update, remember if you like wine talks join our Discord Server:

https://discord.com/invite/jr3DwU3

As alway stay awesome