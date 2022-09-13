 Skip to content

Tengin Music Engine update for 13 September 2022

Tengin Music Engine Patch 2

Changes in this patch:

Tengin Music Engine

  • Added a volume slider to the settings page and in-game escape menu
  • Added option to disable motion blur in settings
  • Added tutorial text to all levels (disappears after 9th time playing a level)
  • Fixed bug where video and sensitivity settings would not persist between game restarts
  • Fixed bug where sensitivity would sometimes reset randomly during a session
  • Fixed bug where mouse invert controls were not working

Tengin Splitter

  • Added optional text box for artist name which will appear with the title of the song in-game
  • Added warning if user attempts to upload a song without naming it
  • Added warning if user attempts to use invalid characters in the song name
  • Fixed bug where output log would show erroneous error messages
  • TODO: Add .ogg support to the splitter tool

