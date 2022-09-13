Tengin Music Engine Patch 2

Changes in this patch:
Tengin Music Engine
- Added a volume slider to the settings page and in-game escape menu
- Added option to disable motion blur in settings
- Added tutorial text to all levels (disappears after 9th time playing a level)
- Fixed bug where video and sensitivity settings would not persist between game restarts
- Fixed bug where sensitivity would sometimes reset randomly during a session
- Fixed bug where mouse invert controls were not working
Tengin Splitter
- Added optional text box for artist name which will appear with the title of the song in-game
- Added warning if user attempts to upload a song without naming it
- Added warning if user attempts to use invalid characters in the song name
- Fixed bug where output log would show erroneous error messages
- TODO: Add .ogg support to the splitter tool
Changed files in this update