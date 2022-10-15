 Skip to content

Roxy Raccoon update for 15 October 2022

1 Year Anniversary!

Build 9504234 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Roxy's Birthday Bonanza!

The Witch Speaks!

  • Devious Donna has been spoken lines during the final battle.

Birthday Hat!

  • A new hat has been added and hidden in the overworld.
  • This hat is a celebration of Roxy's Birthday.
  • There is an achievement tied to collecting the hat.

Miscellaneous Improvements

  • Mushroom Marsh - Ducks and various other props have been added.
  • Boulder Beats - Fixed various geometry issues in the artwork.
  • Improved Menu UI
  • Behind the scenes optimization.
  • Several bug fixes in the Overworld.

