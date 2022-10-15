1 Year Anniversary!

Roxy's Birthday Bonanza!
The Witch Speaks!
- Devious Donna has been spoken lines during the final battle.
Birthday Hat!
- A new hat has been added and hidden in the overworld.
- This hat is a celebration of Roxy's Birthday.
- There is an achievement tied to collecting the hat.
Miscellaneous Improvements
- Mushroom Marsh - Ducks and various other props have been added.
- Boulder Beats - Fixed various geometry issues in the artwork.
- Improved Menu UI
- Behind the scenes optimization.
- Several bug fixes in the Overworld.
Changed files in this update