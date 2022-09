Share · View all patches · Build 9504228 · Last edited 13 September 2022 – 07:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Changes:

• 60 FPS mode will be set by default (some computers couldn't work with 120 FPS mode on this game engine);

• difficulty now saves in config;

• some RU localisation changes.

Fixes:

• jump power is fixed in 60 FPS mode (it was calculated wrong).