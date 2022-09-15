Update Information

Thank you very much for supporting "Koi-Koi VR: Love Blossoms"!

We are pleased to announce an update to the Early Access version!

This will be the final update before the full version release in mid-October.

Please note that this is still an early access version at this time.

The main contents of this update are as follows:

★English subtitles support

The game is now available with English subtitles.

The menu is also translated into English. The voices, however, remain in Japanese. Please enjoy the original voices!

★Valve Index has been added to the list of supported devices.

You can now play "Koi-Koi VR: Love Blossoms" with Valve Index.

Grip action is recommended.

★Controller bind setting for SteamVR has been added.

We apologize for the inconvenience caused to customers who experienced problems with controller use.

We have made the SteamVR controller bind settings available.

After the update, SteamVR must be activated.

You may assign any action to any button of your controller with the controller bind settings.

While it would be preferable to implement this feature in-game, the wide variety of VR devices currently on the market makes it difficult to support all of them.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

SteamVR

https://store.steampowered.com/app/250820/SteamVR/

★Other minor improvements and bug fixes

The difficulty level of mini-games has been adjusted.

We have made minor graphical improvements and fixed bugs that have been reported to us.

Please note that some parts are not fixed or adjusted yet.

We would like to say thank you from the bottom of our hearts to everyone who loves Koume and Sakura.

We hope you continue to enjoy your time with the girls!

