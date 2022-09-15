Ver.1.1.0 Update information

▼Additional Contents

New game map: added one new map, consisting of a central tower and several floating islands.

Ranking Feature:

Ranking events will be held to compete for the most clear points earned within a certain period of time. Please check the in-game announcement for the duration of the event.

You will be automatically included in the Ranking when you log in to the Lounge.

As a reward for the top ranking users, a Tier Crown icon will be displayed next to their usernames during the next event.

Added a panel in the Lounge to check rankings

Added a panel in the Lounge to check on updates and other information.

Added text support for the following languages:

French, Spanish, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean.

With the addition of supported languages, the “Language Setting” menu has been added to the title screen.

Added voice chat volume control and mute functions.

This can be set from the “Sound” tab in the options menu.

Individual users can be muted from “Player List” as before.

(*) Please note that the “Microphone” option refers to your own microphone ON/OFF setting.

・Addition of navigation character “Stella” conversation standby marker

A marker will appear in front of “Stella” whenever an important conversation related to the scenario is ready.

・Added automatic volume adjustment of voice chat during conversation with navigation character “Stella”

The volume of user voice chat will be automatically turned down while talking with “Stella”.

・Added staging when transitioning from the title screen to the lounge

・Support for the downloadable content “CYBER SET”.

▼Game Adjustment Support

・Review of the Rewards

Removed shields from treasure chest rewards for clearing an area.

Consumable items were removed from treasure chest rewards for clearing boss battles.

・Enemy parameter adjustments

The attack power of LAWS was revised and increased.

The HP of LAWS-ZERO (second stage) was revised and decreased.

・Adjustment of matching algorithms

Adjustments have been made to reduce the likelihood of extreme level differences when using Quick Matchmaking.

▼Bug Fixes

・Adjusted player's eye level

The height of the player's eyes did not match the height of the character model issue has been corrected.

・Fixed a bug that caused the tablet to be displayed twice under certain conditions.

・Fixed the position of the handle for two-handed swords

・Fixed several other minor bugs