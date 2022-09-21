[Important Notice] Patch Information for "SD Gundam Battle Alliance“

Thank you for playing SD Gundam Battle Alliance. We would like to provide details for the upcoming update.

Wednesday, September 21st, 2022**

Unlock High Levels of Mobile Suits

MS level 100

Pilot Level 100

Partner Pilot level 100

*Uncapping materials is required to raise the MS level to 91 or higher.**

-Provide additional capital ticket for “1,000,000 capital”

50,000 CAPITAL x 20

- Added Ex. Part - Chobham Armor

Chobham Armor [Infighter] / Chobham Armor [All-Rounder] / Chobham Armor [Sharpshooter]

Effect

HP: Power up +120 / Counter: Locked / All Melee Boost Consumption: Increased +20%

- Free missions "EX Missions" have been added.

EX Mission 04, EX Mission 05, and EX Mission 06

*These are challenging missions that can be played after clearing all Hard Mode missions except for Chaos Missions.

The paid DLC mission “Knights of Moon & Light " is now supported.

The following missions will be playable if you have purchased DLC Pack 2.

“Hero of Lacroa", " Evil God of the Moon ", "EX Mission Extreme 3", and "EX Mission Extreme 4".

Unit and Scenario pack 2 “Knight of Moon & Light” is scheduled for release on September 29th.

*Please note that in order to play "EX Mission Extreme 3" and "EX Mission Extreme 4," you will need to complete the " Hero of Lacroa" and “Evil God of the Moon " missions in addition to the free EX Missions.

- The following settings can be selected on [Playstyle] in [Create Room] [Room Search]

[Download Content Only] / [Hard Mission Only] / [EX Mission Only]

- Drop adjustment of blueprints

Certain blueprints for the "Cursed Treasure" and "Mythical Destination" missions have been adjusted to have a "probability" of dropping additional blueprints.

A game update has been released to address the above issues. We apologize for the inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience.

If the game update is not reflected, please restart the STEAM client.

We apologize for any inconvenience these issues may have caused and ask that you kindly wait for the updates to be released.

Thank you for your continued support of "SD Gundam Battle Alliance”.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/824550/SD_GUNDAM_BATTLE_ALLIANCE/