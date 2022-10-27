Primordia is now Available in TURKISH & HUNGARIAN!!

We are very very thankful, to not only release one translation, but two of them at the same time! The translation teams have worked endlessly and tirelessly to get this done, and we are extremely proud to share their work with the public!

ENGLISH

I'm extremely proud that Primordia, which has a special place in my heart and reminds me of the good old days and the beautiful people of the past, is the first localization project i have ever attempted. I wanted to experience this feeling and experience in a very special and sincere production and thanks to the indiewords team, especially Gökhan Kocaman, i achieved this dream. I would like to extend my endless thanks to the entire development team and indiewords team, especially Mark Yohalem and Jim Spanos , who approached us very sincerely to experience the game in Turkish. I hope you experienced this work with the same pleasure, which i did by escaping from the chaos of daily life, especially in the peaceful silence of the night with a cup of coffee. With respect and homage to my grandmother Cevahir Aslan, who will always live in my heart.

Semih Gökbayrak

TURKISH

Bende ayrı bir yeri olan, geçmiş güzel günleri ve güzel insanları hatırlatan Primordia'nın hayatımda giriştiğim ilk yerelleştirme çalışması olmasından son derece gururluyum. Bu duyguyu ve tecrübeyi oldukça özel ve samimi bir yapım üzerinde tatmak istemiştim ve bu hayalime başta Gökhan KOCAMAN olmak üzere indiewords ekibi sayesinde kavuştum. Oyunu Türkçe olarak deneyimleme konusunda bize oldukça içten yaklaşan başta Mark Yohalem ve Jim Spanos olmak üzere Primordia'da emeği geçen tüm geliştirici ekibe ve indiewords takımına sonsuz teşekkürlerimi sunuyorum. Gündelik hayatın karmaşasından kaçıp, özellikle gecenin o huzur veren sessizliğinde bir kupa kahve eşliğinde son derece keyif alarak yaptığım bu çalışmayı umarım sizler de aynı keyfi alarak deneyimlemişsinizdir. Her zaman kalbimde yaşayacak olan anneannem Cevahir Aslan'a saygı ve hürmetlerimle.

Semih Gökbayrak

Instructions:

Right click on Primordia in your Games Library Properties Languages Select either Turkish or Hungarian The game will begin downloading files and once that's done, you can enjoy the game!

(Note: If you have a savegame already, unfortunately you cannot continue your progress in Hungarian or Turkish, you have to stay in that version of the game, or switch to Hungarian/Turkish version of the game, and start over)