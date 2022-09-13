 Skip to content

Figurine Scene Simulator update for 13 September 2022

Titanium Core Character Update 1, Unity 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In the first update to the Titanium Core franchise, we've added 14 new figurines (and 2 artist variants) from Protofactor to a new collection named Return Strike.


Gastarian Bounty Hunter


Arkhrin Pilot, Tulsgorn Mercenary, Nazdik Bounty Hunter


Tsarsus Warrior, Arkhan Psycic Special Forces, Mallearian Infantry Trooper


Formlops Seeker, Rhlenolph Veteran, Braark Infantry Trooper


Human Pirate Captain, Lacertarian Pilot


Human Soldiers

(Our next update to Titanium Core will add a dozen new characters to expand this collection by artists including Dremorn, Ida Faber and Slavograd 3D.)

Update next: After a critical bug fix release in a couple of days, our next major update planned is the new Visual FX feature.

-Rez You Later!
Arcade Player 1999

