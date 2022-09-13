Titanium Core Character Update 1, Unity 2021

In the first update to the Titanium Core franchise, we've added 14 new figurines (and 2 artist variants) from Protofactor to a new collection named Return Strike.
Gastarian Bounty Hunter
Arkhrin Pilot, Tulsgorn Mercenary, Nazdik Bounty Hunter
Tsarsus Warrior, Arkhan Psycic Special Forces, Mallearian Infantry Trooper
Formlops Seeker, Rhlenolph Veteran, Braark Infantry Trooper
Human Pirate Captain, Lacertarian Pilot
Human Soldiers
(Our next update to Titanium Core will add a dozen new characters to expand this collection by artists including Dremorn, Ida Faber and Slavograd 3D.)
Update next: After a critical bug fix release in a couple of days, our next major update planned is the new Visual FX feature.
-Rez You Later!
Arcade Player 1999
Changed files in this update