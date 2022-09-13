Titanium Core Character Update 1, Unity 2021

Share · View all patches · Build 9503729 · Last edited 13 September 2022 – 05:09:13 UTC by Wendy

In the first update to the Titanium Core franchise, we've added 14 new figurines (and 2 artist variants) from Protofactor to a new collection named Return Strike.



Gastarian Bounty Hunter



Arkhrin Pilot, Tulsgorn Mercenary, Nazdik Bounty Hunter



Tsarsus Warrior, Arkhan Psycic Special Forces, Mallearian Infantry Trooper



Formlops Seeker, Rhlenolph Veteran, Braark Infantry Trooper



Human Pirate Captain, Lacertarian Pilot



Human Soldiers

(Our next update to Titanium Core will add a dozen new characters to expand this collection by artists including Dremorn, Ida Faber and Slavograd 3D.)

Update next: After a critical bug fix release in a couple of days, our next major update planned is the new Visual FX feature.

-Rez You Later!

Arcade Player 1999