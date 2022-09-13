What the Dock Update

A new update is available for Subnautica: Below Zero.

Tailor your Below Zero experience with Custom Game Mode

Utilize an all-new Seatruck Dock base piece

Enjoy the most stable version of the game with tons of bugs squashed

Get yourself out of some sticky out-of-bounds situations with an Unstuck Button

Steam Cloud saves are back (yes, for real this time!)

Custom Game Mode



Tailor your Below Zero experience to the finest of details with a new Custom Game Mode option. Toggle everything from Player Damage, to Day and Night Length, to Creature Hostility, to implementing a Vegetarian Diet, and much, much more. The challenges are endless and yours to create!

Seatruck Dock



Looking for a way to dock your Seatruck and its modules? We’ve got you covered! This brand new base piece will accommodate the Seatruck and up to five modules comfortably. No more chasing your modules around in open water. You can just easily get back to your adventures right from your base.

Tons of Bugs Smashed



The team has been hard at work optimizing the Below Zero experience even more, with tons more bugs smashed. Enjoy the most stable version of the game to-date with this latest update.

Unstuck Button



Ever found yourself stuck out-of-bounds with no way to rectify the situation? This handy unstuck button will come in clutch to ensure you don’t lose any precious game progress. Simply open the Options menu and select Unstuck to teleport back to your last safe location.

Steam Cloud Saves



Got a sense of deja vu? Steam Cloud saves are back! (Yes, for real this time.) Use Steam Cloud to upload your saved games and download them to any computer with the same Steam account when you launch the game. Taking your lived in saves from computer-to-computer has never been easier.

Enjoy, and happy diving!

- Unknown Worlds

https://store.steampowered.com/app/848450/Subnautica_Below_Zero/