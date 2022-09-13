Last updated version (fixes and changes)

Fix some shortcuts that are not applicable to the changed part, add menu bar - expand - Mouse - add, now you can use the left mouse button and the right middle mouse button

Add 2 analysis panels of the keyboard tab, add F4 and clear the history of the analysis panel of the keyboard tab after 60 seconds

Add an article reminding Acfun's instructions for use every day (for users who care, this is the valuable time the author has worked hard, so it must be done)