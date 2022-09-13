 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Simple Tools update for 13 September 2022

Last updated version (fixes and changes)

Share · View all patches · Build 9503628 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix some shortcuts that are not applicable to the changed part, add menu bar - expand - Mouse - add, now you can use the left mouse button and the right middle mouse button
Add 2 analysis panels of the keyboard tab, add F4 and clear the history of the analysis panel of the keyboard tab after 60 seconds
Add an article reminding Acfun's instructions for use every day (for users who care, this is the valuable time the author has worked hard, so it must be done)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1365711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link