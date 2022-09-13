Fix some shortcuts that are not applicable to the changed part, add menu bar - expand - Mouse - add, now you can use the left mouse button and the right middle mouse button
Add 2 analysis panels of the keyboard tab, add F4 and clear the history of the analysis panel of the keyboard tab after 60 seconds
Add an article reminding Acfun's instructions for use every day (for users who care, this is the valuable time the author has worked hard, so it must be done)
Simple Tools update for 13 September 2022
Last updated version (fixes and changes)
Fix some shortcuts that are not applicable to the changed part, add menu bar - expand - Mouse - add, now you can use the left mouse button and the right middle mouse button
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update