 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crush Crush update for 14 September 2022

Karma’s a Beautiful Woman

Share · View all patches · Build 9503352 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Panda Peeps!

It’s safe to say no Crush Crush girl is as much a being of love and light as Karma. We could probably all stand to be a little more like her - to open our hearts, free our minds, and truly dance like no one’s watching! So why not open your phone for a lovely chat with the Love Oracle herself?

This peaceful (yet strangely exciting) Phone Fling is available to unlock for 10 Diamonds once you’ve reached Lover level with Karma. We’re not totally sure how one obtains real-life inner peace, but this seems like as good a method as any to try!

We love you so hard,

The Pandas

Changed files in this update

Crush Crush Content Depot 459821
  • Loading history…
Crush Crush Mac Depot 459822
  • Loading history…
Crush Crush Linux Depot 459823
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link