Karma’s a Beautiful Woman

Hey Panda Peeps!

It’s safe to say no Crush Crush girl is as much a being of love and light as Karma. We could probably all stand to be a little more like her - to open our hearts, free our minds, and truly dance like no one’s watching! So why not open your phone for a lovely chat with the Love Oracle herself?

This peaceful (yet strangely exciting) Phone Fling is available to unlock for 10 Diamonds once you’ve reached Lover level with Karma. We’re not totally sure how one obtains real-life inner peace, but this seems like as good a method as any to try!

We love you so hard,

The Pandas