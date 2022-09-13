V0.6.1.F - Win Loss Record in Head to Head Crest, plus Skyman Sword nerfed

Hey gladiators, just a small patch today while I work on the endgame animations.
V 0.6.1.F (September 13, 2022):
--- NEW FEATURES ---
• Added win-loss fight record and total melee damage stats to the pre-fight head to head crest.
--- BALANCE CHANGES / STAT FIXES ---
• Nerfed the damage output of the Skyman Sword
--- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES ---
• If you are using an Essence Orb when you tag out, it will now be destroyed
--- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES ---
• Fixed a bug where the Endgame text was incorrect after a player reloaded the game once viewing once
Changed files in this update