V0.6.1.F - Win Loss Record in Head to Head Crest, plus Skyman Sword nerfed

Hey gladiators, just a small patch today while I work on the endgame animations.

V 0.6.1.F (September 13, 2022):

--- NEW FEATURES ---

• Added win-loss fight record and total melee damage stats to the pre-fight head to head crest.

--- BALANCE CHANGES / STAT FIXES ---

• Nerfed the damage output of the Skyman Sword

--- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES ---

• If you are using an Essence Orb when you tag out, it will now be destroyed

--- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES ---

• Fixed a bug where the Endgame text was incorrect after a player reloaded the game once viewing once