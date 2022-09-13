 Skip to content

Wilderplace update for 13 September 2022

Monday, September 12th, 2022: v1.0.9

Share · View all patches · Build 9503157

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is our first post-launch patch! I'll be posting patch notes here from now on.

  • Fixed an issue with Sanctuary West that caused a soft lock if entering the level from above while level is not yet cleared.

