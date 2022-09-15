Patch notes for v 2.20.3967.U1

General balance adjustments to the game.

Fixed a sound issue that prevented some Spicy narrator sounds from being played.

Fixed an issue with Burning Ranks not being saved properly.

Reduced the amount of Ranked Match rematches from 3 to 2 matches.

*Steam Input has been implemented: Be sure to Enable Steam input from the Steam Client game properties on the pull down menu in the "CONTROLLER" section. We have also uploaded controller templates with the default layout settings and should be available for use under the Steam Controller Settings menu.