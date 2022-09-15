 Skip to content

Phantom Breaker: Omnia update for 15 September 2022

Patch notes for v 2.20.3967.U1

Build 9503121

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • General balance adjustments to the game.
  • Fixed a sound issue that prevented some Spicy narrator sounds from being played.
  • Fixed an issue with Burning Ranks not being saved properly.
  • Reduced the amount of Ranked Match rematches from 3 to 2 matches.

*Steam Input has been implemented: Be sure to Enable Steam input from the Steam Client game properties on the pull down menu in the "CONTROLLER" section. We have also uploaded controller templates with the default layout settings and should be available for use under the Steam Controller Settings menu.

