 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Return of the Obra Dinn update for 14 September 2022

Update 1.2.120

Share · View all patches · Build 9503028 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's new in version 1.2.120:

  • Updated engine from Unity 5 to Unity 2017

I can't believe I shipped this game on Unity 5, which was already old back in 2018. Maintenance is impossible on such an expired version of Unity so this update drags it up to 2017. Slightly more quaint than ancient now. Quaincient.

  • Added Ukrainian language support

Thanks to Olga Sushytska.

  • Added Arabic language support

Thanks to Eternal Dream Arabization, who also led me patiently through the labyrinthian funhouse of bidirectional text.

Converting from Unity 5 to Unity 2017 and adding RTL text support required a number of under-the-hood changes so if you see anything weird, please let me know through the support form.

Changed files in this update

Obra Dinn Depot (Windows) Depot 653531
  • Loading history…
Obra Dinn Depot (macOS) Depot 653532
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link