Update 1.2.120

What's new in version 1.2.120:

Updated engine from Unity 5 to Unity 2017

I can't believe I shipped this game on Unity 5, which was already old back in 2018. Maintenance is impossible on such an expired version of Unity so this update drags it up to 2017. Slightly more quaint than ancient now. Quaincient.

Added Ukrainian language support

Thanks to Olga Sushytska.

Added Arabic language support

Thanks to Eternal Dream Arabization, who also led me patiently through the labyrinthian funhouse of bidirectional text.

Converting from Unity 5 to Unity 2017 and adding RTL text support required a number of under-the-hood changes so if you see anything weird, please let me know through the support form.