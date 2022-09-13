- Fix for Beam-A not locking into place
- Removed hitboxes from hints on tutorial world.
- Made the milkshake machine work.
- Fixed incorect loader bucket preview
- Fixed shop back button not cycling to begining
Heavy Works update for 13 September 2022
HotFix for Beam-A not locking into place + fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
