Heavy Works update for 13 September 2022

HotFix for Beam-A not locking into place + fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9502966 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix for Beam-A not locking into place
  • Removed hitboxes from hints on tutorial world.
  • Made the milkshake machine work.
  • Fixed incorect loader bucket preview
  • Fixed shop back button not cycling to begining

