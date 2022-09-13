 Skip to content

Don't Underestimate Me Playtest update for 13 September 2022

Patch: 0.6.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9502834 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Systems

  • New save system.
  • Added support for more screen aspect ratios.
  • Balances speed values depending on the screen's aspect ratio.

Art

  • Some characters are not fully revealed right away and appear with "???" for their name and as a silhouette only.
  • Art done for fuel and health pickups.
  • Dialogue color of some characters has been updated.

Misc

  • Made transition between tracks quicker.
  • Bug fixes that broke the game often on level restart.
  • Fixed level 2 order.

