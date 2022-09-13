Patch: 0.6.1

Systems
- New save system.
- Added support for more screen aspect ratios.
- Balances speed values depending on the screen's aspect ratio.
Art
- Some characters are not fully revealed right away and appear with "???" for their name and as a silhouette only.
- Art done for fuel and health pickups.
- Dialogue color of some characters has been updated.
Misc
- Made transition between tracks quicker.
- Bug fixes that broke the game often on level restart.
- Fixed level 2 order.
Changed files in this update