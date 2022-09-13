Improved Player Movement and Contraption Building logic

v0.5.46

-Improved movement logic (Greased Pig logic specifically) to better handle jumping when close to objects so that it wont get "stuck" on the collision and fail to jump correctly

-Made jumping onto docks from water more successful when your collision clips the edge of the dock mid jump or you are swimming forward quickly

-Setup improved "step up" logic for moving up heights that are less than a certain amount

-Setup stronger placement logic to prevent placing an object when the player is too close to it so the player wont get stuck under floors etc because it was built directly over them but too close

-Setup "flipped" floor triangle shape variant to make specific build setups easier to achieve with fewer steps

-Fixed a issue in building wood floors where it would rotate after cycling through all build variants

-Improved wood floor build obstruction setup to allow building in more cases

-Changed wood doors to not require metal hinges so they can be built earlier and cheaper

-Improved logic for flare>conch upgrade path when a old world is loaded into the new mission structure

-Improved Health bar feedback visuals

-Adjusted Health caution ui to turn on below 25% of a single heart of health instead of 20% of max health

-Setup Bush take damage vfx to play some leaves in addition to the spark feedback

-Setup sparks vfx and sfx feedback on fire flowers to better indicate what it might do to new players.

-Changed wood pillars so you can build them in deep ocean world areas... and on Titan backs

-Improved boarding a boat while swimming fast so that you carry less momentum during the transition

-Improved Conch of the Sailor spawn logic when spawned near a dead Titan

-Improved Refined Blue Crystal bottles so they will put out fire in a radius around them upon first breaking open

-Improved camera movement in very close collision areas

-Increased player "grounded" distance