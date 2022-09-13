Terminus - V0.9.6 Beta Hotfix

I fixed an issue that caused loading to stop when restarting the game. Thank AlcoholV for reporting it!
If you have any problems, please let me know in comments, discussions, or by email ingeon.shin@gmail.com. Thank you.
Best,
In-geon
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
I fixed an issue that caused loading to stop when restarting the game. Thank AlcoholV for reporting it!
If you have any problems, please let me know in comments, discussions, or by email ingeon.shin@gmail.com. Thank you.
Best,
In-geon
Changed depots in beta branch