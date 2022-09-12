3.0 Hotfix

Hello! We're here with a small update to improve your gaming experience!
The hotfix includes:
- New high resolution textures
- New models
- Minor fixes
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hello! We're here with a small update to improve your gaming experience!
The hotfix includes:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update