Heavy Works update for 12 September 2022

Physics changes to cement +

Share · View all patches · Build 9502254 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Cement will now flow better, this show alow it to create bases better. (more tweeking to come)
Temporary duel joystick Input setup (with help, thankyou)

