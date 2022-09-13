 Skip to content

Video Horror Society update for 13 September 2022

Hotfix 1.0.72354

Video Horror Society update for 13 September 2022

Hotfix 1.0.72354

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Monday, gamers! A hotfix for Video Horror Society has hit Steam with some Deathwire, Movie, & Weapon tweaks, as well as some bug fixes!

Patch Notes for Hotfix 1.0.72354

Deathwire
  • Reduced the lockout after hitting teens to use Beam Matrix to 8 seconds (from 10 seconds)
Mutations
  • Nitro Booster: Reduced the bonus multiplier to Drift mode speed to 100% (from 160%) and the lockout for using Death Drift after hitting teens to 7.5 seconds (from 10 seconds).
  • Homicyle: Reduced the penalty to Drift mode movement speed to 20% (from 25%).
Weapons
  • Increased the distance at which all players can hear the Shock Sphere activation, Shock Sphere bubble, Infernal Eye flight and RC Flyer flight sounds by 10%.
Movie System
  • The monster prize "Late Fees" will now count as a "Spawn Start" prize for purposes of movie challenges.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed an issue where players were unable to purchase the Wicked Summer Showcase sticker bundle.
    Developer Note: This bundle will be available to purchase again on September 17th!
  • Fixed an issue where the RC Flyer would play a firing sound and effects but would not actually shoot a beam if the player attempted to buffer the fire input while it was being summoned.
  • Fixed an issue where Deathwire would not unlock correctly after purchasing without restarting the client.
  • Fixed an issue where some of the graffiti on the Eviscerator map appeared blurry.
  • Fixed a crash issue when opening the Fanbux tab in the store when playing the game from the Epic Games launcher.
  • Fixed an issue where players could get stuck performing vaults from certain positions on the Eviscerator map.
  • Fixed certain spawns of the Book of the Dead lockbox that could not be searched on the Eviscerator map.
  • Fixed an issue where sometimes the Book of the Dead lockbox would appear beneath the floor or floating in the air.
  • Fixed an issue where an invisible Book of the Dead lockbox would be searchable before a teen had died.
  • Fixed an issue where the aura for the Book of the Dead lockbox once revealed would not be visible beyond a certain distance away from it.
  • Fixed an issue where the monster player would see the stigma level up reward screen at the end of a match.

