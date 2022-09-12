v7.11a - September 12th, 2022
-Added voice sound bits for Rendy and Snowball
-Bug fix: Max energy gained from the Battery bonus gift would be lost when gift effects were refreshed
-Bug fix: Crit Rate gained from Blood Glyph did not wear off when the card did
