The Void Rains Upon Her Heart update for 12 September 2022

v7.11a

v7.11a - September 12th, 2022
-Added voice sound bits for Rendy and Snowball
-Bug fix: Max energy gained from the Battery bonus gift would be lost when gift effects were refreshed
-Bug fix: Crit Rate gained from Blood Glyph did not wear off when the card did

