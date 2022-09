New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion#5.513_Necromancy_And_Reclamation

This one has some tweaks and improvements to Necromancers, as well as a whole bunch of mods. Dyson Sidekick, DpsHud, Outguard Party, Reclaimers, and Points of Interest all saw updates. Lots of updates from Dismiss and Badger, primarily.

More to come soon.

Enjoy!