Armor Quality Update - 1.0.23

Well hey! Did you survive Monster Summer? In The Pit 2 we mean. It has been a few weeks since our last update - chalk it up to Summertime. Everybody's either taking a break or attending a conference. But Fall is coming and we're ready to share something we've been working on. Armor Qualities!

This is one players have been asking for and now everybody can try it out - up until now, not all armors were created equal, but not that even applies to armors of the same type!

Two pieces of kit might have very different disabilities - or maybe they have the same protection, like you just got them fresh for SolForce Quartermaster, but one just seems to let you move a bit freer than the other, or it moves quieter.

Scavenging and crafting has just taken an interesting turn, now that the end results might just give you that little extra edge... IN THE PIT!

Changelog 1.0.23

Armor Quality - Because maybe that Red Green Special armor made of field-expedient duct-tape is going to serve you better than that off-the-shelf Flak Jacket you found!

Room distribution adjustments

Zuuling AI tweaks

Adaptoid spawn adjustments

Want to know more about the qualities of your armor - come chat about it with the developers on The Pit 2 community boards!

Speaking of the community boards and Fall and so forth, make sure you're checking out the boards here on Steam, as we will be talking more and more about the final steps leading us out of Early Access, so now more than ever is the time to make your thoughts and ideas heard!