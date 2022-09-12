SiNKR Multi-Step Undo, Level Diagrams, Control Mapping

Hey Everyone,

I pushed a big update to SiNKR today with changes backported from SiNKR 3! Multi-step undo is the biggest one, followed by new level diagrams in the the level selector.

If you need an excuse to replay SiNKR, my suggestion is to play the game in portrait mode. The levels will automatically rotate 90 degrees. See photo below. The simple rotation slows me down and I get to reinvent the same (or different) solution. Give it a try and let me know, is is just me that finds the rotation a challenge? BTW, this trick also works on SiNKR 2 and 3.

Here is the full change list:

Multi-step undo including undo past level failure and level reset

Add level diagrams for unlocked levels to level selection menu

Keyboard and controller mapping, including new bindings for next level N and previous level B

and previous level Engine updates bring UI refinements, color grading, and dithering

All of these changes have also been ported to SiNKR 2

Level Diagrams

For unlocked levels

Playing Level 35 in Portrait

Try playing in a windowed portrait aspect for a refreshed experience, the level rotates 90 degrees