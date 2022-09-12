Fixed a bug causing traps not to fire or load in certain areas
Updated the tutorial to be easier to understand for some mechanics
Fixed an issue causing some monster class profiles not to load in properly.
Mining picks are now 10 gold from Vendor
Fixed an issue with Treasure map indicator not disappearing when you get near the location
Isles of Etherion update for 12 September 2022
Hotfix V0.3.4.2
