Isles of Etherion update for 12 September 2022

Hotfix V0.3.4.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9501308 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug causing traps not to fire or load in certain areas
Updated the tutorial to be easier to understand for some mechanics
Fixed an issue causing some monster class profiles not to load in properly.
Mining picks are now 10 gold from Vendor
Fixed an issue with Treasure map indicator not disappearing when you get near the location

