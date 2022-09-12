Version 1.2: Gameplay Tweaks, Enemy Faces, Damage Numbers, and more

Hiya folks,

As you can tell by the decent number of updates this game has had over its short lifetime, I am very dedicated to making it something awesome.

Over the past week or so I did some playtesting with the wonderful Arleas who helped me to identify and sort out some major problems with KWDs gameplay.

So, Version 1.2 is here to fix them. I hope you enjoy it, and please feel free to join the discord and give your own feedback. (It would be very helpful.)

Let's go.

ALL Enemies have been given faces that react to damage.

Pressing escape now automatically returns to the main menu in the campaign

Standard Tri and Octo have been removed from the rotation of normal enemies in Survival

Survival Damage and Knockback bonuses now scale up by 10% (instead of 6%). Max number of times the upgrade can be purchased has been lowered from 5 to 3.

Damage numbers have been added to every enemy in the game.

The survival shop has been visually altered so that it is more clear how many upgrades of a certain type are remaining.

Auto attack is no longer on by default in survival.

Auto attack is now MUCH more responsive when first hovering over enemies (this is a bugfix).

Auto attack rate has been lowered from 0.115 seconds to 0.135 seconds (from ~8.6 to ~7.4 clicks per second).

Red Goo Ball special event in survival now spawns slower and mini goos are bigger.

Standard Tri special event in survival now spawns slower and the max amount of tris has been reduced from 15 to 10.

Purple (evolved) Goo ball special event in survival now spawns roughly 0.5 seconds slower and mini goos are bigger

Blue Goo Ball special event in survival now spawns slower and goo balls now take a different path towards the player

All octo special events in survival now spawn roughly .25 seconds slower.

All diamond special events now spawn slower in survival.

Survival enemy ramp-up has been reduced.

Survival Osiris has had his health increased from 75 to 100 and it now scales upwards by 25 (instead of 15) each additional time he appears. (This is to prevent guardian cubes from spawning too quickly.)

Survival Osiris now appears roughly 20% higher than he did before (giving the player more time to kill him).

Guardian cubes are more receptive to player knockback and no longer jolt forwards when their shield is broken (but the max amount they can be knocked back has been reduced).

The portal underneath the player now expands every time the primary fire is used.

Improved visuals for the first area of the campaign.

The current enemy buff (applied after defeating OSIRIS) is now displayed in the top left-hand corner of the screen in survival as a small visual icon.

Added hack attempt each time a level is decrypted in the campaign that allows players to save progress.

Campaign progress is no longer saved after beating a purple level (progress must be saved by hacking).

Campaign failsafes now prevent death and heal to one hp (similar to how they function in the OSIRIS boss fight) instead of returning to the terminal for another attempt.

Fixed a bug with Special Charge Rate Shop Upgrade sometimes not properly applying.

Fixed a bug with player damage visuals not properly displaying.

Fixed bug where OSIRIS would be knocked back too far by the heavy hitter passive.

and probably a ton of other stuff I forgot...

I hope you enjoy and, again, join the discord and give your feedback, it is VERY useful.

Cosmos_