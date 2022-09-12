V13.0.8 Hot Fix Update.

Hey folks - this is just a small patch to remedy some issues that the community has reported. Thanks to community requests, in a future patch we'll be adding in the ability to bulk craft repair kits and medkits.

CHANGE - Thank you for the continued reports on the AI teleportation quirks. We've made some adjustments to how & when the AI teleport when stuck. This should (hopefully) address some of the weird teleportation issues players are reporting.

FIXED - Shield block sound sometimes fired twice.

FIXED - A specific AI attack (the kungfu looking attack) would visually seem like it hit the player but was dealing no damage. (Trace is more accurate)

FIXED - Mike would sometimes disappear when players loaded back into a game. This bug would place Mike back at one of the two spawn locations as if he was never found. This fix should address the bug moving forward, however current files that are experiencing this issue will have to find the NPC and administer the antibiotics.

