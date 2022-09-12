 Skip to content

Nienix update for 12 September 2022

Changes to warp plasma shields

Version 0.5550920384

🎯 [Misc] The "allow_summons" setting in PvP has been enabled per default.
🎯 [Performance] Significantly increased the performance of player bots, which should result in alot less lag when playing PvP with bots.
🎯 [Balance] The Warp Plasma Shield has now been separated in a "Shared" (previous) and "Personal" (new) variant. The Personal variant only affects the caster.
🎯 [Balance] The Stationary Warp Plasma shield now drains the same amount of warp plasma per second as the Mobile Warp Plasma Shield. The Preserved Warp Plasma Shield has also been made more potent. The cooldowns of all these items have been reduced.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a skill that returned incorrect skill points when reset.

