Major Pacing Update (1.1.0)

This update significantly adjusts the pacing of the game as well as introduces important bug fixes.
Changes:
Pacing
- The amount of time you need to survive to get a "win" has been reduced to 20 minutes
- Rate of enemy scaling has been adjusted accordingly
General
- Added the ability to move units around whenever the game is halted
- Cap max tower limit at NG+5
- Decrease rate of meta XP gain
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where Execution was sometimes executing enemies at full health
- Fixed an issue where units could overlap when placed while the game was halted
- Fixed an issue where having enough armor pen resulting in dealing negative damage
- Fixed an issue where Necromancer was summoning too many minions
- Fixed an issue where selling Warden would result in negative armor
- Fixed an issue where the effects on selling a unit were not playing properly
- Fixed descriptions of Gargoyle and Wyvern
Feel free to let me know your thoughts, and thanks for playing!
