Major Pacing Update (1.1.0)

Share · View all patches · Build 9500853 · Last edited 12 September 2022 – 19:13:15 UTC by Wendy

This update significantly adjusts the pacing of the game as well as introduces important bug fixes.

Changes:

Pacing

The amount of time you need to survive to get a "win" has been reduced to 20 minutes

Rate of enemy scaling has been adjusted accordingly

General

Added the ability to move units around whenever the game is halted

Cap max tower limit at NG+5

Decrease rate of meta XP gain

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where Execution was sometimes executing enemies at full health

Fixed an issue where units could overlap when placed while the game was halted

Fixed an issue where having enough armor pen resulting in dealing negative damage

Fixed an issue where Necromancer was summoning too many minions

Fixed an issue where selling Warden would result in negative armor

Fixed an issue where the effects on selling a unit were not playing properly

Fixed descriptions of Gargoyle and Wyvern

Feel free to let me know your thoughts, and thanks for playing!