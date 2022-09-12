 Skip to content

FLERP update for 12 September 2022

Major Pacing Update (1.1.0)

Share · View all patches · Build 9500853 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update significantly adjusts the pacing of the game as well as introduces important bug fixes.

Changes:

Pacing

  • The amount of time you need to survive to get a "win" has been reduced to 20 minutes
  • Rate of enemy scaling has been adjusted accordingly

General

  • Added the ability to move units around whenever the game is halted
  • Cap max tower limit at NG+5
  • Decrease rate of meta XP gain

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where Execution was sometimes executing enemies at full health
  • Fixed an issue where units could overlap when placed while the game was halted
  • Fixed an issue where having enough armor pen resulting in dealing negative damage
  • Fixed an issue where Necromancer was summoning too many minions
  • Fixed an issue where selling Warden would result in negative armor
  • Fixed an issue where the effects on selling a unit were not playing properly
  • Fixed descriptions of Gargoyle and Wyvern

Feel free to let me know your thoughts, and thanks for playing!

