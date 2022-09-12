 Skip to content

Heat Death update for 12 September 2022

Quick design changes and bugfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9500774 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Combust's damage should now be handled mostly in the same way as ordinary attacks, benefitting from Firepower and modifiers.
  • The tech "Explosive Supplement" has been removed from the reward pool, because its effect is now redundant.
  • fire attacks, dark attacks and Plasma attacks are now affected by Mystery. This will cause more ticks of Burning, more Shieldpower reduction, and more max health reduction when combined.
  • the "Coating" buff should now correctly reduce the damage of Burning.
  • Other minor improvements and bugfixes

Changed files in this update

