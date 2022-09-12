- Combust's damage should now be handled mostly in the same way as ordinary attacks, benefitting from Firepower and modifiers.
- The tech "Explosive Supplement" has been removed from the reward pool, because its effect is now redundant.
- fire attacks, dark attacks and Plasma attacks are now affected by Mystery. This will cause more ticks of Burning, more Shieldpower reduction, and more max health reduction when combined.
- the "Coating" buff should now correctly reduce the damage of Burning.
- Other minor improvements and bugfixes
Heat Death update for 12 September 2022
Quick design changes and bugfixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update