West Hunt Q1 Update - Mexico City

The West is expanding, and our new Mexico City map is bustling with activity! It won't be long before some Outlaws start making trouble.

Sheriffs and Outlaws can now taunt or distract each other with different sounds. Outlaws can also leave spray paint sigils around town to distract the Sheriff and keep them off their trail.

Get your running boots on, because Outlaws will now have the ability to run for up to 10s after successfully completing a task. Careful when you use it!

We're also excited to add more custom game parameters for our community as well! You'll soon be able to invite more friends to join in on the fun with 3v3 and 3v2 options in Custom Games!

Exclusive skins will soon be available for content creators of different platforms! Stay tuned for more details on how to get them!

In addition to all these exciting new features will come some balancing updates as well!

And don’t forget you can come up with your own custom alias in your profile for only a few coins. You have enough from robbing the bank right?

All in all it’s looking mighty lively in the Old West, and Mexico City has plenty to offer if you’re ready to shoot your shot.

Patch Notes

Maps: New Map: Mexico City.

Maps Balancing: Town: redesigned the train station platform access, doubled the “Planting the Bomb” mission area, and changed some mission positions. Fortress: fixed some colliders, rebalanced map

Sheriff Warnings: Sheriff can now use a variety of voice lines to taunt the outlaw

Outlaw Distraction tools: Spray: Outlaw can draw sprays on the ground to confuse the Sheriff and leave marks around town Sound Distraction: Outlaw can make distracting 3D sounds, like a whistle or a fart to taunt the Sheriff. It can be very useful in 2vs2 and 3vs3 games, especially if you make those sounds in a crowd of NPCs.

Outlaw new ability: “Run” Outlaws can use the Run ability for up to 10 seconds. For each finished primary quest, the Outlaw gains 1s of running ability.

New Custom Game Parameters 3v3 mode 2v2 mode

Ui/Ux Changes: Progress rewards are now accessible from Profile and you can filter the rewards. Shop is now separate from Rewards. Easy mode selection (1v1/2v2) in queue matchmaking. Option to change your Nickname in Profile: Please note that this will be a paid option for $0.99

Exclusive Twitch/TikTok/YouTube Skins. More details on how to obtain these skins will be provided soon

Updated Localization and Controller support.

Added feature to redeem voucher codes We intend to use this feature to offer codes for exclusive cosmetics and other in-game items in the future

Updated the Leaderboard scoring formula.

Various Bug fixes and improvements

Thank you so much for enjoying West Hunt. It’s been an incredible game to work on and we’re so excited to bring you these new features and help our community grow!

-The Wandering Wizard and New Gen Team