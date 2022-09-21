SIM UPDATE X is now available!

<b>If you are playing on PC, some packages in your community folder may not have been updated and, as a result, may have an unexpected impact on the title’s performance and behaviour.

Please move your community package(s) to another folder before relaunching the title if you suffer from stability issues or long loading times.</b>

A new Spotlight Event landing challenge is available for you to fly, featuring the Cessna Citation CJ4 landing at Entebbe International Airport in Uganda. Due to the low cloud cover, this challenge requires the use of ILS in order to successfully land.

A new package ordering system is also available on PC via the Experimental option menu in game. The way the content.xml file used to work has changed and it may impact the behavior of your add-ons, if they were writing directly in this file. Details about the changes can be found on DevSupport’s homepage here .

The encryption of cfg files for premium and deluxe planes as been removed so the behavior of those aircraft can be modded.

Low power mode is now available for PC users via the Experimental option menu in game. While in the menu, this option now displays a blurred image instead of the hangar in the background. Other options and behaviors are available to reduce the sim’s power consumption: you can enable VSync, framerate is limited to 20FPS when you minimize the window, and it’s divided by 2 when you launch a download.

All in game moving boats now have a wake effect on PC. Note that not all boats are moving in the world.

New key mapping options are now available for the taxi and navigation ribbon visual assistances and the display of multiplayer nameplates.

The G1000 NXi is now the default G1000 in the simulator! This brings a number of features to the G1000, taking it close to the real NXi unit, including: VNAV, procedure turns, holds, arc legs, visual approaches, accurate autopilot/modes, full RNAV, and much, much more.

The VFR map has been updated to include a number of new quality-of-life features thanks to Working title, as well as add compatibility for the G1000 NXi external flight plan system.

We fixed several systems related to the bush trip activities including save system improvements (cross platform/cloud save + autosave from last waypoint/poi), overall progression system improvements and making sure we refuel after each leg completion.

We implemented a new cloud layer system that will provide more vertical precision at low altitudes to better reflect the various cloud altitudes and thickness close to the ground.

Nvidia DLSS is now available as an anti-aliasing and upscaling option on PC.

You can now add secondary windows on the left and right sides of your main window, to enlarge your field of view, especially when you use several monitors. This option can be triggered via the Experimental option menu in game.

DirectX 12 support is currently in development and can show performance and GPU memory utilization regressions compared to DirectX 11. Due to higher GPU memory consumption, the simulator may be oversubscribing memory, which negatively impacts performance. Lowering graphics settings can help avoid this situation in DX12.

Please note that our new memory allocator for DX12 on PC will only be activated for Nvidia graphic card users once the next driver is available (will improve performance). Other graphic cards already benefit from the new allocator.

Various improvements have been worked on for DX12 around stability, performance and memory usage while we keep working on the feature.

Fixed low frame rate when minimizing any window other than the main one

Fixed intense write operation occurs during initial flight on Steam as the cloud save system was making too many requests

Fixed potential performance issue over time caused by flights on some 3rd party planes

New essential package update flow introduced on Xbox: to reduce risks of crashes, update will now occur during the boot process

Fixed a bug where Javascript WebSockets were not closed and released properly when connection failed

Faster loading sequence after the Press any button screen

Fixed a performance drop when more than 4 World update photogrammetry packages are installed

Several crashes have been fixed across the title

Flight Planner will now try to keep the procedures transitions when loading an external flight plan

Simvar ON ANY RUNWAY will now work even without following ATC procedures

Fixed ATIS reporting wind speeds in Feet per Seconds instead of Knots

Various fixes and improvements on the weather panel

Per feedback, turbulences & drafts have been reduced by 90% at 0kts wind speed and 50% at 1kts wind speed (no change above 3kts wind speed). Turbulences and drafts have also been reduced by 50% at high altitudes

Increased density calculation extreme temperature limits by 10% to allow extreme temperatures at altitude to generate correct densitie values

Added gusts to live weather: Added data pipeline between live weather (meteo blue & METAR) and sim for gust data so that the sim features real world gusts in live weather

Added interpolation out of METAR data when getting away from the METAR data (distance, altitude or time)

Fixed countdown remaining on screen when animations are disabled in low altitude activities (Maverick)

Added radio ident and localizer course to airport ILS/LOC details in facility details panel

Fixed an issue where the own airplane icon could appear underneath the navaid icons and labels instead of above them

Fixed issue where waypoint icons would not appear when using external flight plan system

Fixed issue where map zoom level was not remembered when reopening map

Fixed issue where scrollbar would erroneously not appear when facility details pane was longer than display

Airport: Ident, name, region, location, runways with surface type and length, available COM frequencies, available ILS frequencies, METAR

Accessing navaid and airport data will now open a pane with the following details:

Added ability to click on navaids and airports to pull up navaid and airport data

Added a navaid ident search bar to pull up navaid and airport data

Camera auto exposure now adapt to a reduced area in the center of the screen in VR. This avoids too dark cockpit instruments when looking at them, or over brighten exterior when looking through the window

AI Antistall no longer cuts the engine

Planes will now only save in the FLT LocalVars that have been modified since loading the plane. The Behaviors debug window can also now toggle between showing all LocalVars or only those that have been modified since loading the plane

Added Simvars the following simvars to read cfg parameters : SIMVAR_MAX_EGT, SIMVAR_RECIP_MAX_CHT,SIMVAR_MAX_OIL_TEMPERATURESIMVAR_TURB_MAX_ITT

Corrected an issue that would sometime cause the FBW to be enabled by mistake at the start of some missions

Fixed contrails no longer visible on multiplayer planes

Fix ANTI_ICE_GRADUAL_SET key event to set value on all controlled engines

Animation Position can now be used in the sound.xml file to trigger sounds and for RTPCs

Corrected an issue that could cause a crash when a Fuel System was designed with a pump not having a correct line

Added the PropellerPct parameter to the SimVarForSpawningInTheAir FLT parameters

Corrected an issue that could cause the Yoke to still be interactive when hidden in VR

Adding the missing FLT Parameters to set the value of Nav 3 & 4

Corrected an issue that cause fuel pressure to be incorrectly reduced by junction. Also added a versionning system to the fuel system which should ensure the behavior of planes does not change unless their Version number is changed in their cfg.

Change airliners Weather Radar beam angle to be 180°

Fix OBS leg not displayed when direct to an airport

Added VR support for Vcockpit rendered on screen

Fix missing cockpit interaction foleys

Fixed support for negative flaps drag including the CTSL

Change cursor management with GUI and ModelBehavior to fix the cursor disappearance after hovering a devmode GUI

Added a new section in cameras.cfg to configure the new camera ray collision system. This system is to be able to identify when the camera ray is intersecting with configured nodes (see SDK for more info)

Autopilot should no longer flyback when activating approach

Improve GNS 430 & 530 navaid selection

Improved parameters of existing cockpit camera physics so that the vertical camera shake at touchdown is more important

Reduced ground effect on all 3 airliners from 25% to 10%

Added a new parameter itt_maxcorrection to allow adjusting the maximum rate of change of the turbine itt and achieve faster itt changes when the itt_tc is high

Added a new parameter to control the collision between the CFD and the ground and adjust the CFD generated ground effect

Cleanup of glide slope code. Harmonized upped and lower bounds of glide slope correction to integral accumulation to avoid overflow & overshooting and make tuning easier. Added glide slope error smoothing to avoid PID bounces on turbulences

Debug AP now displays glideslope PID

Added new parameters to [FLIGHT_TUNING] section to control the static friction at high speeds and set how sticky the wheels should behave when rolling at higher speeds. These parameters are not used yet on any aircraft

Max thrust limiter now has a TC and needs 5s to go from 100% to 0% when throttle is reduced, fixes jet engine sound at full throttle stops too abruptly when quickly reducing power

Fixed increasing/decreasing the whole nav frequency carry the decimal part

Corrected an issue that would make the VNAV button of some glasscockpits not update its state when another VNAV button was pressed

Fixed a bug where the Weight and Balance would be set to about a quarter of the chosen value when using Hybrid/Metric system

Weather radar now updates properly on Xbox

Fixed an issue that was causing unchangeable CDI mode in 2nd and 3rd party planes with the GNS430 and GNS530

Fixed an issue where the COM radio could become untunable after being tuned to an invalid 8.33khz channel via the ATC window

Fixed weather radar rendering issues on Xbox

Corrected an issue that prevented the audio panel from emitting the morse code of Nav frequencies