SIM UPDATE X is now available!

RELEASE NOTES 1.27.21.0
<b>If you are playing on PC, some packages in your community folder may not have been updated and, as a result, may have an unexpected impact on the title’s performance and behaviour.
Please move your community package(s) to another folder before relaunching the title if you suffer from stability issues or long loading times.</b>
New Features
-
Various improvements have been worked on for DX12 around stability, performance and memory usage while we keep working on the feature.
-
Please note that our new memory allocator for DX12 on PC will only be activated for Nvidia graphic card users once the next driver is available (will improve performance). Other graphic cards already benefit from the new allocator.
-
DirectX 12 support is currently in development and can show performance and GPU memory utilization regressions compared to DirectX 11. Due to higher GPU memory consumption, the simulator may be oversubscribing memory, which negatively impacts performance. Lowering graphics settings can help avoid this situation in DX12.
-
You can now add secondary windows on the left and right sides of your main window, to enlarge your field of view, especially when you use several monitors. This option can be triggered via the Experimental option menu in game.
-
Nvidia DLSS is now available as an anti-aliasing and upscaling option on PC.
-
We implemented a new cloud layer system that will provide more vertical precision at low altitudes to better reflect the various cloud altitudes and thickness close to the ground.
-
We fixed several systems related to the bush trip activities including save system improvements (cross platform/cloud save + autosave from last waypoint/poi), overall progression system improvements and making sure we refuel after each leg completion.
-
The VFR map has been updated to include a number of new quality-of-life features thanks to Working title, as well as add compatibility for the G1000 NXi external flight plan system.
-
The G1000 NXi is now the default G1000 in the simulator! This brings a number of features to the G1000, taking it close to the real NXi unit, including: VNAV, procedure turns, holds, arc legs, visual approaches, accurate autopilot/modes, full RNAV, and much, much more.
-
New key mapping options are now available for the taxi and navigation ribbon visual assistances and the display of multiplayer nameplates.
-
All in game moving boats now have a wake effect on PC. Note that not all boats are moving in the world.
-
Low power mode is now available for PC users via the Experimental option menu in game. While in the menu, this option now displays a blurred image instead of the hangar in the background. Other options and behaviors are available to reduce the sim’s power consumption: you can enable VSync, framerate is limited to 20FPS when you minimize the window, and it’s divided by 2 when you launch a download.
-
The encryption of cfg files for premium and deluxe planes as been removed so the behavior of those aircraft can be modded.
-
A new package ordering system is also available on PC via the Experimental option menu in game. The way the content.xml file used to work has changed and it may impact the behavior of your add-ons, if they were writing directly in this file. Details about the changes can be found on DevSupport’s homepage here.
-
A new Spotlight Event landing challenge is available for you to fly, featuring the Cessna Citation CJ4 landing at Entebbe International Airport in Uganda. Due to the low cloud cover, this challenge requires the use of ILS in order to successfully land.
Stability
-
Several crashes have been fixed across the title
-
Ongoing performance optimization work including fixes for several memory leaks
-
Fixed a performance drop when more than 4 World update photogrammetry packages are installed
-
Faster loading sequence after the Press any button screen
-
Fixed a bug where Javascript WebSockets were not closed and released properly when connection failed
-
New essential package update flow introduced on Xbox: to reduce risks of crashes, update will now occur during the boot process
-
Fixed potential performance issue over time caused by flights on some 3rd party planes
-
Fixed intense write operation occurs during initial flight on Steam as the cloud save system was making too many requests
-
Fixed low frame rate when minimizing any window other than the main one
Navigation/Traffic
-
Fixed ATIS reporting wind speeds in Feet per Seconds instead of Knots
-
Simvar ON ANY RUNWAY will now work even without following ATC procedures
-
Flight Planner will now try to keep the procedures transitions when loading an external flight plan
Weather
-
Added interpolation out of METAR data when getting away from the METAR data (distance, altitude or time)
-
Added gusts to live weather: Added data pipeline between live weather (meteo blue & METAR) and sim for gust data so that the sim features real world gusts in live weather
-
Added additional dynamic pressure and air density debug data
-
Increased density calculation extreme temperature limits by 10% to allow extreme temperatures at altitude to generate correct densitie values
-
Per feedback, turbulences & drafts have been reduced by 90% at 0kts wind speed and 50% at 1kts wind speed (no change above 3kts wind speed). Turbulences and drafts have also been reduced by 50% at high altitudes
-
Various fixes and improvements on the weather panel
Activity
-
Fixed potential issues during replay (glitches)
-
Fixed loading FLT files from the cloud storage
-
Fixed countdown remaining on screen when animations are disabled in low altitude activities (Maverick)
-
Fixed some statistics not updating
VFR Map
-
Added a navaid ident search bar to pull up navaid and airport data
-
Added ability to click on navaids and airports to pull up navaid and airport data
-
Accessing navaid and airport data will now open a pane with the following details:
-
Intersection: Ident and location
-
NDB: Ident, location, name, and frequency
-
VOR: Ident, location, name, frequency, and magnetic variation
-
Airport: Ident, name, region, location, runways with surface type and length, available COM frequencies, available ILS frequencies, METAR
-
Fixed issue where scrollbar would erroneously not appear when facility details pane was longer than display
-
Fixed issue where map zoom level was not remembered when reopening map
-
Fixed issue where waypoint icons would not appear when using external flight plan system
-
Fixed an issue where the own airplane icon could appear underneath the navaid icons and labels instead of above them
-
Added current range legend to bottom left map corner
-
Added radio ident and localizer course to airport ILS/LOC details in facility details panel
Planes
GENERAL
-
Camera auto exposure now adapt to a reduced area in the center of the screen in VR. This avoids too dark cockpit instruments when looking at them, or over brighten exterior when looking through the window
-
AI Antistall no longer cuts the engine
-
Planes will now only save in the FLT LocalVars that have been modified since loading the plane. The Behaviors debug window can also now toggle between showing all LocalVars or only those that have been modified since loading the plane
-
Added Simvars the following simvars to read cfg parameters : SIMVAR_MAX_EGT, SIMVAR_RECIP_MAX_CHT,SIMVAR_MAX_OIL_TEMPERATURESIMVAR_TURB_MAX_ITT
-
Corrected an issue that would sometime cause the FBW to be enabled by mistake at the start of some missions
-
Fixed contrails no longer visible on multiplayer planes
-
Fix ANTI_ICE_GRADUAL_SET key event to set value on all controlled engines
-
Animation Position can now be used in the sound.xml file to trigger sounds and for RTPCs
-
Corrected an issue that could cause a crash when a Fuel System was designed with a pump not having a correct line
-
Added the PropellerPct parameter to the SimVarForSpawningInTheAir FLT parameters
-
Corrected an issue that could cause the Yoke to still be interactive when hidden in VR
-
Adding the missing FLT Parameters to set the value of Nav 3 & 4
-
Corrected an issue that cause fuel pressure to be incorrectly reduced by junction. Also added a versionning system to the fuel system which should ensure the behavior of planes does not change unless their Version number is changed in their cfg.
-
Change airliners Weather Radar beam angle to be 180°
-
Fix OBS leg not displayed when direct to an airport
-
Added VR support for Vcockpit rendered on screen
-
Fix missing cockpit interaction foleys
-
Fixed support for negative flaps drag including the CTSL
-
Change cursor management with GUI and ModelBehavior to fix the cursor disappearance after hovering a devmode GUI
-
Added a new section in cameras.cfg to configure the new camera ray collision system. This system is to be able to identify when the camera ray is intersecting with configured nodes (see SDK for more info)
-
Autopilot should no longer flyback when activating approach
-
Improve GNS 430 & 530 navaid selection
-
Improved parameters of existing cockpit camera physics so that the vertical camera shake at touchdown is more important
-
Reduced ground effect on all 3 airliners from 25% to 10%
-
Added a new parameter itt_maxcorrection to allow adjusting the maximum rate of change of the turbine itt and achieve faster itt changes when the itt_tc is high
-
Added a new parameter to control the collision between the CFD and the ground and adjust the CFD generated ground effect
-
Cleanup of glide slope code. Harmonized upped and lower bounds of glide slope correction to integral accumulation to avoid overflow & overshooting and make tuning easier. Added glide slope error smoothing to avoid PID bounces on turbulences
-
Debug AP now displays glideslope PID
-
Added new parameters to [FLIGHT_TUNING] section to control the static friction at high speeds and set how sticky the wheels should behave when rolling at higher speeds. These parameters are not used yet on any aircraft
-
Max thrust limiter now has a TC and needs 5s to go from 100% to 0% when throttle is reduced, fixes jet engine sound at full throttle stops too abruptly when quickly reducing power
-
Fixed increasing/decreasing the whole nav frequency carry the decimal part
-
Corrected an issue that would make the VNAV button of some glasscockpits not update its state when another VNAV button was pressed
-
Fixed a bug where the Weight and Balance would be set to about a quarter of the chosen value when using Hybrid/Metric system
-
Weather radar now updates properly on Xbox
-
Fixed an issue that was causing unchangeable CDI mode in 2nd and 3rd party planes with the GNS430 and GNS530
-
Fixed an issue where the COM radio could become untunable after being tuned to an invalid 8.33khz channel via the ATC window
-
Fixed weather radar rendering issues on Xbox
-
Corrected an issue that prevented the audio panel from emitting the morse code of Nav frequencies
-
Changed the Behavior of SIMVAR_FUELSYSTEM_TANK_WEIGHT and SIMVAR_FUELSYSTEM_TANK_QUANTITY's VarSet, so that when the Fuel Version is set to 2+, they use the index of the tank rather than the TANK_XXXXX values
G1000 NXi Changelog (from current Marketplace version):
Feature additions:
-
Added weather radar to aircraft with it enabled
-
Added radio altimeter to aircraft with it enabled
-
Added RA mins option to aircraft with radio altimeter
-
Added back-course support to autopilot
-
Added the current remaining active leg distance to the FPL page for the active leg
-
Added ability to edit all flight plan altitude restrictions and not just arrival/approach procedures
-
Added support for handling NAV/COM Volume knobs
-
Added support for slew mode; instrument will pause when in slew to prevent crazy flight path drawings or erroneous advancing of legs
-
Adds support for VNAV guidance to an airport when no approach is selected (allowing users to use VNAV with VFR flights)
-
Fixed issue where VPATH would fail to re-arm upon reach bottom-of-descent or a level leg
-
Fixed issue where VNAV edited altitude would be ignored if it was defined on the destination airport leg
-
Fixed issues showing the bearing pointers when selected at startup
-
Fixed incorrectly setting to/from flag based on heading when in MANSEQ leg
-
Bearing pointers should now hide correctly when showing LOC or turning pointers off
-
Bearing pointers should now hide arrow when switching frequencies to an invalid nav source
-
Fixed issue where bearing and CDI labels did not properly switch when changing frequency
-
Fixed various other edge cases with arrows/labels showing/not showing when a frequency is swapped
-
Fixed an issue where starting to edit an altitude and then leaving the page or disabling cursor would leave editing in an undefined state
-
Fixed numerous issues that caused the flight plan to activate the incorrect leg when using Travel To
-
Fixed an unlucky race condition that could result in a direct-to causing the leg to activate as opposed to going direct-to
-
After receiving community feedback, flight plans will now be loaded during bushtrips in the G1000 NXi
Bugfixes:
-
Improved calculation of intercept legs
-
Improved rendering performance of airspace boundaries
-
Adjusted max bank angle for some aircraft
-
Added LNAV vector turn anticipation to eliminate oversteer, particularly when exiting a turn
-
The Garmin traffic map range layer will now always display ranges in nautical miles
-
Fixed flight director not turning off in C208
-
Fixed bug where OBS would not work on a flight plan with only origin or destination
-
Fixed missing TOD/BOD markers on map
-
Fixed bug where TAS/TIS did not initialize to operating mode if starting flight in air
-
Fixed bug where default Bravo bindings would not change the selected altitude on KAP140 equipped G1000 aircraft
-
Fixed bug with path rearming due to changes in LNAV sequencing
-
Fixed bug where GS/GP activation would not fully deactivate vnav
-
Fixed bug where loading a visual approach would add a disco leg to the flight plan
-
Fixed bug causing 'VNAV UNAVAILABLE' message to show after the FAF
-
Fixed truncation of frequency transfer when using 8.33kHz spacing
-
Fixed slow response of AP pitch control to pitch inc/dec button events
-
Fixed incomplete CDI tooltips
-
Fixed missing NEXRAD on HSI map
-
Fixed bug where map range compass layer could be missing heading labels after a map resize
-
Fixed broken on-screen keyboard interaction on Xbox
-
Fixed issue where adding duplicate legs after an intercept leg could cause the flight path to move incorrectly
-
Removed screen flash upon entering or exiting reversionary mode based on real unit reference
-
Fixed issue where Engine page softkeys could be missing or become stuck when entering or exiting reversionary mode on the PFD
-
Fixed bugs with BackCourse and Approach tooltips/hardware indications
-
Fixed bug with the visual approach preview not showing the STRGHT and FINAL legs
-
Fixed bug where the pitch ref would decrease while executing unrelated autopilot commands
-
Fixed bug where VNAV would sometimes not re-arm on level legs
F/A-18E/F Super Hornet
- HMD has been added
Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner
- Corrected an issue that caused the flight officer's Baro Knob to not make any sound when rotated
Boeing 747-8 Intercontinental
-
RTO does not disable after a full stop on runway anymore
-
Altitude callout now take landing gear in account
Airbus A320neo
-
Corrected an issue that caused Autobrake not to properly disable after the gears are raised
-
TRK mode is no longer changing map North reference
-
Change handling of JS waypoint in FlightPlanManager to avoid function call on null objects that were causing freezes on Constraints mode and VFR map
-
CDU STAR selection now defaults to NO TRANS
-
Fixed TCAS Icons not displaying correctly
Cessna 172 Skyhawk G1000
-
Adjusted new ground collision parameters to improve ground handling in cross wind and at high speeds
-
Added new parameters to [FLIGHT_TUNING] section to control if and at what speeds the crosswind effect is cancelled out on ground. Removed all crosswind cancellation on the aircraft
-
Trimmed rudder 1° more to the right to fix left rolling tendency of aircraft during cruise
-
CDIs in the Classic version are now fully independant to display GPS or VLOC source
-
Corrected the Default AP Pitch Mode
-
Toe brakes now animate when brakes are applied
-
Corrected an issue that would prevent the validation of a checklist step relating to the Standby Battery state
-
Fixed issues with NAV, VLOC, and GPS indicators on CDI lighting in incorrect conditions: indicators and flags should now match corresponding GNS CDI state
Darkstar
-
Correction landing light angle
-
Airframe paintings and textures improved. Some paintings was missing
-
Some Wear and Tear added in the cockpit
-
Correction Light position airframe
-
Better cockpit lighting
Beechcraft King Air 350i
-
Fixed glideslope PID for better glideslope following
-
Ground Power can now visually connect
-
Added the Ground/Fine Throttle section to ensure the plane can be setup to not move without parking brake
Daher TBM 930
-
Fixed glideslope PID for better glideslope following
-
Panel light knob does knot change screens brightness anymore
Cessna Citation Longitude
-
Corrected an issue that caused the taxi light not to work when starting in apron
-
Changed display logic of reverse transition title on EICAS display to remove flickering of the title during transition
Cub Crafter X Cub
- Added AP disconnect button
ICON A5
- The touch back button of the Aera doesn't holds the Gamepad cursor anymore
Beechcraft Bonanza G36
- A part of the landing gear was not animated and was clipping with the fuselage
Robin DR400/100 Cadet
- Toe brakes now animate when brakes are applied
Aviat Pitts Special S2S
- Fix radio knob sound not emitted
EXTRA 330LT
-
Adjusted new ground collision parameters to improve ground handling in cross wind and at high speeds
-
Fixed fuel tank selector
World
-
Removed trees before runway 25R at EDDF
-
Remove leisure boat slider as it was not relevant on Xbox
-
Fixed building texture flickering that could occur on Xbox
-
Fixed an elevation issue on a bridge at KDFW airport that crashed the plane
-
Fixed elevation data spikes at several POIs for the Patagonia bush trip
UI
-
General Marketplace Debug
-
Fixed an issue where the cursor would act as in panel movement mode in the pause menu
-
Fixed some input not recognised when the cursor was active
-
Fixed deported VFR Map widget on a lateral screen couldn't zoom
-
Create an "Experimental" tab for experimental features - available only on PC
-
Change framerate option description to better explain what the option actually does when the screen refresh rate is different than 60Hz
-
Added options to customize subtitles
-
Various improvements to Screen Narration throughout the menus, installation, onboarding, cockpit instruments and notifications during flight. For further details, see www.flightsimulator.com/accessibility
-
Added a Remove Friend option in game
Peripherals
-
Fixed issues with keyboard secondary binding
-
Fixed action trigged when hatswitch is used on a combination with a button
-
Added a new “Short Keyboard” preset, aimed to support 60% keyboards
-
Added the LED and SIP support for the TurtleBeach Velocity One on Xbox
VR
-
Depth Reprojection Option added to get smoother experience
-
Adding a world scale perception option slider in the VR graphics settings
-
Frustum Culling support for canted displays
-
Fixed the default opening position in VR
-
In flight panel window positions are now saved after closing and reopening from the toolbar in VR
-
Fixed Toolbar Panels opened in VR are still opened when switching to normal mode
-
Fixed the raycast not being aligned with the arrow and the white dot when moving the motion controllers in VR
-
Fixed a bug where World Scale modification was not saved
SDK
-
Added support for 3DSMax 2023 in glTF exporter
-
Added a sample for custom RTC animations
-
Added support for Visual Studio 2022 in MSFS Platform Toolset
-
PackageTool: fix compilation bugs with textures containing UTF-8 characters
-
SDK: KALO airport sample added
-
SDK: samples reorganized
-
Fixed tools compatibility issues
-
Fixed Platform Toolset support for Visual Studio 2022
-
Fixed a crash at exit with vector placement
-
Fixed ASOBO_material_disable_motion_blur glTF extension checks
-
Changes made in the Material Editor are now immediately applied to already spawned Visual Effect instances
-
The MSFS Localization Manager is now included in the SDK
-
IMPORTANT! The way that localization is handled has been modified and all localization files now need to be included in a specific folder within the project. This is a potentially breaking change for localization and so you should carefully read the Localization page in the documentation and ensure that your projects meet the new requirements.
Devmode
-
NEW FEATURE: Smart Docking System is available! The game is embedded in an ImGui window while using devmode. Default layouts for each editor will soon be made available.
-
NanoVG is now the default rendering method (instead of GDI) for XML gauges on PC (still can be changed in devmode Options->Use NanoVG for XML Gauges)
-
Clarified asset group Type field by renaming it to Asset Group Type
-
Fixed console group filter UI elements overlapping with other elements
-
WasmDebugWindow now shows dll full path instead of CRC
-
Debug draws (e.g. "Display FPS") now renders on top of ImGui
-
Improved teleport window and added camcode
-
Added Debug road vehicles
-
Added a warning when a polygon has an invalid shape and it failed to subdivise it in the BGL compiler
-
Teleport window: fixed teleport to EHAM
-
Improved developer camera (orbit around target)
-
Fixed rare crash when parsing ModelBehavior XML
-
New window transparency option in Devmode->Manage Windows menu
-
Reworked windows opacity system to make it more consistent
-
Fixed no inputs after exiting devmode while scenery editor is opened
-
Making the launch alert popup display only when loading is over
-
Fix Icao selector not closing when clicking Cancel
-
Saving settings upon checking/unchecking the "Don't show again" checkbox
-
Marketplace Data scrollers and sliders are now limited to 15 media (images) each
-
Marketplace Data backgrounds are now limited to 5 media (images) each
-
Fixed ellipse rendering issue when using NanoVG or GDI+ over NanoVG
-
Default aircraft project now includes a thumbnail with correct dimensions
-
Removed ContentInfo and MarketplaceData from the available types when creating a new Asset Group
-
Fixed the Project Editor "Save As" option
-
Fixed super cells positioning when creating Weather Preset in SDK
-
Fixed occasional crashes when deleting materials through the Material Editor
-
Making the console dockable while using the devmode, and also make it respect devmode windows opacity setting
-
Fixed invalid warning messages about alpha values for invisible collision materials
-
Removed Camera Editor tool. Camera are now to be edited with the Aircraft Editor
-
Display message groups names when hovered in the console
-
Rework the way scenery packages are ordered, the content.xml will no longer store the list of all packages. It will now allow to set priorities to some packages. The user can edit these priorities via a new tool available in the experimental menu
-
Fix screenshot tools soft-locking the game when an HDR screen was connected & HDR was activated inside the OS
-
Fixed crash upon closing an ImGui window from Windows taskbar
-
Fixed reloading of libraries in Material Manager
-
Improvement of the rendering of XML Gauges when using NanoVG:
-
Image mask now works as they should
-
Elliptical drawings (arcs and pies) fixed
-
String formatting is supported (\t, {md}, {lsp}, etc)
-
String overall rendering improved to better match GDI rendering
Visual Effects Editor
-
Properties of the GraphParameter node have shorter names in the graph
-
Fixed a crash when opening an effect in the editor after deleting another effect
-
UX improvements to editor popups (Create, Clone, Rename and Delete effect): Enter and Escape keys can be used to cancel/validate the popups and text fields automatically grab focus
-
Fixed SetScale node always displaying unknown input type
-
Fixed GetParticleAttribute & GetGroundAttribute & Color nodes not displaying the right output type
-
Plugging a graph to an effect wide property no longer causes static invalid values to be cached for particle specific computations (see here)
-
Fixed double vertical scroll bar in the SimVar units drop-down menu
-
Material Diffuse & Emissive colors are now available on the particle Output block. They replace AfterBurnerColor1 & 2 for the StaticMesh block
-
Properties related to specific material codes are hidden when the material used does not match
-
Fixed occasional glitches in ribbon-based FXs rendering
-
Fixed a crash when plugging a graph using a GetInstanceAttribute node into a StaticMesh block input
SimConnect
-
Added SimConnect_AddToFacilityDefinition to build a facilityDataDefinition and SimConnect_RequestFacilityData to request it
-
SimConnnect_Close now cleans events, unbound inputs…
-
SIMCONNECT_STATE_OFF now disables event
-
SIMCONNECT_WAYPOINT_FLAGS can now be removed
-
Added SimConnect_TransmitClientEvent_EX1 function which can trigger Key_Event with multiple arguments
-
VR: headset view now recentered when writing 1 to CAMERA_REQUEST_ACTION simvar
-
TaxiPoint (and also Taxiway data) are now available through NavData API
-
Fixed a bug which alters the last fields of returned structure
-
It is now possible to request final approach leg, missed approach leg and multiple Indicator while requesting Approach type using NavData API
-
Some keys used by NavData API have been rewritten
-
SimConnect_SubscribeToFacilities now sends more than one message in case of vor, ndb and waypoint
-
Added SimConnect_SubscribeToFacilities_EX1, SimConnect_UnsubscribeToFacilities_EX1 and SimConnect_RequestFacilitesList_EX1. Check documentation for more information
-
SimConnect_RequestFacilityData now uses region to identify vors, ndbs and waypoints
SimVars
- Fixed issue where NAV GSI NEEDLE would report lateral instead of vertical deviation when in GPS DRIVES NAV1
JS API
-
Fixed issue with VOR/NDB name not being returned from facility lookup
-
Added SET_NEAREST_EXTENDED_AIRPORT_FILTERS call to enable ability to filter airports by surface type, runway length, approach type, and towered/untowered
-
Terrain and weather map APIs updated to match new WASM map APIs, including extended color definitions and breakpoints
Scenery editor
-
Airports now correctly update after hiding them
-
When unhiding an object, it now unhides its parents as well
-
Made the Hide/Lock by type window sorted alphabetically
-
Object list and filter by type list are now sorted alphabetically
-
Added a cylinder to visualize control tower positions + allow pickup for towers without scenery
-
Link runways and runway-taxipaths automatically
-
Only one gate type and ramp type for taxi parkings
-
Easily use default sceneries for jetways
-
Fixed snap on ground for control tower without scenery
-
Fixed carparks can be moved in the air
-
Fixed custom display name for vectorplacement produce corrupted xml
-
Added "adjust scaling along path" for vector placement
-
Fixed mesh heading in light rows
-
Fixed conflict between polygons and aprons for vegetation exclusion
-
Added default taxi edge and taxi center light for light rows
-
Fixed car parking update
-
Taxi sign: Reduce emissive by 50%
-
Added "exclude projected mesh" to exclusion rectangles
-
Removed taxisigns exclusion from exclusion rectangles
-
Rename deleteAllBlastFences to deleteAllVectorPlacement
-
Fixed vegetation update after loading a package that contain a materialLib or biome files
-
Fixed framerate drop due to offline air traffic
-
Added spacing parameter for PAPI
-
SimObjects can now be hidden
-
Fixed airport not loading when an independent projected mesh is close
-
Fixed Sim Objects not taking their given scale into account
-
Fixed inconsistent update of airport upon hiding/unhiding objects
-
Hiding/Locking jetways and taxiway parkings now applies the same operation on their children
-
Scenery objects (scenery/simobjects/worldscripts/fx/etc) that are children of a projected mesh/control tower/jetway are now ignored by the filter by type and the hide/lock by type options to avoid confusion with other scenery objects
-
Improved filter by type and search filter consistency with recursive hierarchy
-
Remove irrelevant "Draw before" option from independent projected meshes
-
Fixed runway length edition that doesn't move runway starts
-
Fixed runway warning "heading mismatch"
-
Fixed undo/redo apron flip UV
-
Improved undo/redo command
-
Added ability to create a path between parking and a taxi point
-
Fixed vector placement elevation
-
Fixed POI landmark that are moved when going back to main menu
-
FX object are deprecated, can't place new
-
Fixed editor wasn't correctly showing element from other packages (aprons, painted lines, control towers...)
-
Optimized scene tree for large airport
-
Real time edition for exclusion rectangles
-
Fixed bugs with polygon point altitudes
-
Fixed polygon with material rendering when the material is not loaded yet
-
Fixed object focus
-
Fixed jetway links that disappear during edition
-
Fixed TIN color correction not correctly applied during edition
-
Fixed "add a jetway" button that create invalid jetway
-
Fixed car parking update & optimze vehicle rendering
-
Fixed buildings that never come back when editing jetways
-
Fixed car parking add point and resume edition
-
Fixed closed airport and onlyAddIfReplace flags in worldmap
-
Fixed duplicated object in scenery object list
-
Fixed DeleteAllILS Command, DeleteAllTerminalWaypoints and DeleteAllTerminalNDB that aren't using the correct coordinate
Aircraft editor
-
Creation of a new Aircraft Editor with better handling of cfg files and a complete list of parameters. It no longer corrupts your .cfg files, and it is synced with the parameters available ingame.
-
Loading a project to access Aircraft Debug Windows is no longer required. They are now available in the devmode menu under "Options/Debug Drawing/Aircraft/"
Project editor
-
Fixed airport reloading after building a package
-
Force reload of gameplay airports after building BGL package
-
No longer copy source .loc files from SimObject folders to built package
WASM
-
Added a new sample about how using Terrain/Weather API
-
Implemented Terrain/Weather API
-
[Beta] Added a Visual Studio Debugger Extension which improves Wasm Debugging (Especially inspecting callbacks)
-
Implemented trigger_key_event_EX1 to trigger key events with mutilple arguments (See documentation for more information)
-
Fixed reloading of standalone WASM modules after sign-out / sign-in
