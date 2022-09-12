Mischievous Monday #5

Share · View all patches · Build 9500493 · Last edited 12 September 2022 – 18:06:16 UTC by Wendy

Hello again wretched. Some longing lanky arms are eagerly reaching for thy embrace this week. :]

A new class has been added called the Gangly Grafted who specialises in boneraising giant minion friends. Three new giant chums have been added too to keep him company: the Giant Mage, Giant Inflamenous Bro, and Giant Deamonous.

A new map has been added called Ravine Route, which offers a nice little waterfall respite. It can be played in both the main game modes, with the new Gangly class and map having their own online leaderboards to beat on.

6 relics have been added: (Box of Tricks, Tinkerer's Toolbox, Leechen Blades, Service Bell, Thorned Helm, Bonechemist Slab). And 3 new spells: (Travelers Lure, Stars Alignment, Deathen Whispers).

5 achievements have also been added related to the new content.

Some misc changes too...

Voodoo Witch minion: Level 3 and deamon form can now cast a Deathen Curse which will auto-kill enemies if they suffer any hurt (obviously doesn't work against bosses!)

Bellow Batty minion: Level 3 and deamon form now slightly regenerates your health when they inflict damage. The level 1 attack size is also bigger.

Sould Blades relic: Increased the duration created ghosts last for.

Blue Candle relic: Increased its attack speed.

Eye Donors relic: Increased the sight bonus range.

Magical Chest spell: The amount of treasure chests created is now random (based on the power level).

And a couple of bug fixes...

The Player Health Bar would show wrongly when you had a very low health.

The Bodily Fluids spell wasn't working against the stage 9 Paladins.

Enjoy! :]