The Midnight Isles Challenge starts now!

Ahoy, captains!

The Midnight Isles Challenge begins! Anyone willing to participate may do so by following this set of simple rules:

Pick one of 5 difficulty levels: Normal, Daring, Core, Hard, Unfair and activate the Last Azlanti mode (don't worry, you can still load the game at checkpoints with this mode!)



Play DLC3: The Treasure of the Midnight Isles in Roguelike mode, recording or streaming the whole playthrough.

Defeat all the main bosses of the DLC or as many as you can manage by September 18, 23:59 CEST, and make screenshots of all the score screens you see in the game (the ones that feature the number of attempts, damage stats etc.)

Fill in this registration form and send it before September 18, 23:59 CEST.