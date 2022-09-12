 Skip to content

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous update for 12 September 2022

The Midnight Isles Challenge starts now!

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous update for 12 September 2022 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Ahoy, captains!

The Midnight Isles Challenge begins! Anyone willing to participate may do so by following this set of simple rules:

  • Pick one of 5 difficulty levels: Normal, Daring, Core, Hard, Unfair and activate the Last Azlanti mode (don't worry, you can still load the game at checkpoints with this mode!)

  • Play DLC3: The Treasure of the Midnight Isles in Roguelike mode, recording or streaming the whole playthrough.

  • Defeat all the main bosses of the DLC or as many as you can manage by September 18, 23:59 CEST, and make screenshots of all the score screens you see in the game (the ones that feature the number of attempts, damage stats etc.)

  • Fill in this registration form and send it before September 18, 23:59 CEST.

  • Five champions, one for each level of difficulty, who killed the most bosses with the lowest number of attempts in the shortest time, will get their names highlighted in our social media and receive Season Pass 2 keys the moment they become available!

Important notes:

  • Your game must be free of any mods.
  • You may freely retrain your characters if the difficulty level allows it.
  • Both RtwP and TBM can be used in any combination.
  • You may freely use any builds, classes and Mythic Paths.

Good luck!

