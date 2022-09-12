CAPITALISM 1.31 – Here come the bug fixes

Hello capitalists. Today is Monday, and CAPITALISM version 1.31 is now live. It includes the following bug fixes:

Wait card can no longer be swapped out when the countdown is running – this prevents an issue where the card could be removed, preventing the wait sequence from ever completing

Right-click to pause the player character has been removed – okay so this one is kind of embarrassing. Right-clicking to stop the character was meant to be a debug/ development feature and I didn't quite realise it was still active in the standard version of the game. I'm sorry if you were making use of this feature and are sad to see it go, but it's being removed for two reasons. 1) Part of the challenge of the game is meant to come from arranging the board in real-time. This is why the board is purposefully hidden when you pause the game. 2) This feature was never tested for release, I'm sure there's a whole bunch of ways in which it could be used to break the game.

The the area of the trampoline that the player can bounce on has been extended. This prevents an issue where you'd land near the edge of the trampoline and not actually bounce.