Phobyark update for 16 September 2022

Kenophobia/optimization

Share · View all patches · Build 9500276 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • major optimization of the whole game
  • new phobia including 3 environments
  • fixed a geometry flaw: crane
  • improvement of the course system
  • time optimization
  • new speedrun course

Changed files in this update

