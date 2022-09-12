-Fixed some areas where the incorrect music could be heard
-Small tweaks and improvements to music in the Gallery
-Changed the color of some late game puzzles which was confusing players
Taiji update for 12 September 2022
Update Notes for Build 9.12.2022.4
-Fixed some areas where the incorrect music could be heard
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update