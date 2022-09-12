 Skip to content

Taiji update for 12 September 2022

Update Notes for Build 9.12.2022.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9500196 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed some areas where the incorrect music could be heard
-Small tweaks and improvements to music in the Gallery
-Changed the color of some late game puzzles which was confusing players

