 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bounty of One update for 15 September 2022

Hotfix 0.8 (3)

Share · View all patches · Build 9500085 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Solved bug which made the player get too much level up when taking high amount of xp at low lvl
  • Surprise attack is now setting crit chance at 0 when player die and get revived
  • Player can't get chest and upgrade at the same time
  • R of raise in black market character spacing corrected
  • Roger object is now showing in character selection for the french translation
  • You no longer move automatically after a dash and dashes are easier to control for keyboard players

Changed files in this update

Depot 1968731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link