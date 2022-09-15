- Solved bug which made the player get too much level up when taking high amount of xp at low lvl
- Surprise attack is now setting crit chance at 0 when player die and get revived
- Player can't get chest and upgrade at the same time
- R of raise in black market character spacing corrected
- Roger object is now showing in character selection for the french translation
- You no longer move automatically after a dash and dashes are easier to control for keyboard players
Bounty of One update for 15 September 2022
Hotfix 0.8 (3)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
