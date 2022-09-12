 Skip to content

WoMen in Science update for 12 September 2022

Minor update

Last edited 12 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

​Howdy Scientists!

  • There was a bug in the quest about plant effects, the quest objective text was mixed up making it very confusing. For example, "insect repellent" was shown as "weed control". Sorry about that!
  • I added a random tip to explain that cows and goats need to have babies before producing milk.
  • Various minor bug fixes and optimizations were made in the past two weeks, without being announced.
  • I also recently added Steam cards, badges, smileys and backgrounds.

