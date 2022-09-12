 Skip to content

Super Indiemania update for 12 September 2022

Patch 1.2.6 gives you a new Stage!

Build 9499915

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ver. 1.2.6 patch notes:

Stage 1 has been completed and it includes the following:

  • 8 new enemies, a new boss, 6 new areas, a new song, and others;

  • 2 new weapons: the pistol and super bazooka;

  • A new transformation....The Froggy!;

  • I created a new HUD (health bar, ammo, score counter, etc) that fits the look of the game much better;

  • Also includes some glitch fixing and enhancements to other parts of the game;

Hope you like Stage 1! Now I will begin preparing the finishing touches of the game; for the full release!

