Patch 1.2.6 gives you a new Stage!

Ver. 1.2.6 patch notes:
Stage 1 has been completed and it includes the following:
-
8 new enemies, a new boss, 6 new areas, a new song, and others;
-
2 new weapons: the pistol and super bazooka;
-
A new transformation....The Froggy!;
-
I created a new HUD (health bar, ammo, score counter, etc) that fits the look of the game much better;
-
Also includes some glitch fixing and enhancements to other parts of the game;
Hope you like Stage 1! Now I will begin preparing the finishing touches of the game; for the full release!
Changed files in this update